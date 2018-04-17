Fight against Malaria: Cameroon to observe day with theme ‘ready to beat malaria’

Cameroon will on April 25, join the rest world to commemorate the 2018 edition of World Malaria Day under the theme ‘ready to beat malaria’.

According to the National Committee in the fight against malaria, activities to commemorate the day this year, will run from April 18-25 throughout the national territory.

In the committees run down of events, the activities will include awareness sports march, educative talks and demonstrations on the effective use of treated mosquito nets. The committee states that these activities will be carried out to raise awareness and generate support for the fight to end the preventable and treatable disease.

The commemoration of World Malaria Day going by health experts, is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control, and a chance to shine a spotlight on the global effort to control malaria.

The day declared by the World Health Organization, has for some years now given technical partners the chance to promote efforts made to prevent and reduce Malaria around the world. Malaria remains both a major cause and a consequence of global poverty and inequity. According to the 2016 World Malaria Report one child dies from malaria every two minutes. Official statistics gathered from across the country indicate that malaria kills at least 4,000 people each year in Cameroon.

It is against these backdrop of events, that the government of Cameroon and technical partners like UNICEF are hands on the field, boosting investments in malaria prevention with the hope to completely kick the malady out of Cameroon.

Although there has been a lot of progress, observers hold the pace must be greatly accelerated, if global targets must be met.