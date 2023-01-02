Filmmaker Adetiba closes market on high note as NGX soars by 19.98%

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) marked the final trading day of the year on December 30, 2022 with a Closing Gong Ceremony featuring renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba.Adetiba, the founder of Kemi Adetiba Visuals and director of critically acclaimed movies “Wedding Party” and “King of Boys,” which was later adapted by Netflix, had the honour of closing the market for the year on the trading floor of the Exchange.

According to the statement by the NGX, during the ceremony, NGX CEO Temi Popoola spoke about the exchange’s impressive year, despite facing global macroeconomic challenges and volatility.

“It’s been a fantastic year for NGX, with a positive 19.98% return,” said Popoola. “We’ve also seen several landmark listings in equity and fixed income, including BUA Foods and Geregu Power, which have played a key role in driving growth in the market this year.”

Popoola praised Adetiba for her exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry. “Kemi Adetiba has truly put Nigeria on the map with her incredible movie successes,” said Popoola.

“We’re excited to explore partnerships with the entertainment industry to catalyse its growth and bring even more success to the country,” he added.