Fally Ipupa To Present Best Album in Cameroon 

Published on 16.11.2022 at 08h46 by JDC

Fally Ipupa

The king of Congolese rumba has announced the organization of a concert in Cameroon on December 23rd. Opportunity to discover his new album,  Formule 7.

 

A few weeks ago, Fally Ipupa aka Aigle presented his new album, Formule 7. A title in reference to the number of albums he has already released. Seven also appears to perfection, and that there are seven musical notes.

All through his melody, he transports his fans in a bewitching and dancing rumba vibe. Something to wiggle under songs like “Science Fiction” or “Se yo”.

“I like to be honest, this album is the best of my entire career”

And the Cameroonian public will be able to follow in the footsteps of Fally Ipupa live. This will be on December 23 during his concert in Cameroon. It will also be an opportunity to discover his album, which is scheduled for release on December 2nd.

This concert is part of an African tour that runs from November 4, 2022, to January 01, 2023.

