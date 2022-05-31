Finance : Afriland First Bank Puts Its Ugandan Subsidiary Into Liquidation After Selling Its Assets In Equatorial Guinea

According to the statement, the decision to liquidate Afriland First Bank Uganda is the result of a review of the strategy of Afriland First Group, the bank’s parent company. Controlled by Cameroonian billionaire Paul Kammogne Fokam, this Swiss-based holding company until recently owned eleven banking establishments in Africa, and two representative offices in France and China.

“Afriland First Bank Uganda is a solvent financial institution. Therefore, all depositors and other proven creditors will be reimbursed in full,” the bank of Uganda reassured.

With the announced liquidation of its Ugandan subsidiary, Afriland First Group is further reducing its presence in Africa, where it now holds only nine subsidiaries. The upcoming departure from Uganda comes after the sale of the assets of CCEI Bank Equatorial Guinea, its Equatorial Guinean subsidiary, following a breach of trust with the authorities of this Cemac country (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR and Equatorial Guinea).

Indeed, it is recalled that while it controlled about 70% of the banking market in Equatorial Guinea for two decades, far ahead of the French Société Générale, CCEI Bank Equatorial Guinea decided in 2020 to leave the banking sector in this country, by selling its assets (53%) to the Equatorial Guinean state. The deal concluded in July 2020, for a sum of around FCFA 30 billion, also includes the 13% held by Afriland First Bank, the Cameroonian subsidiary of Afriland First Group.

For the time being, the banking group with majority Cameroonian capital has not officially stated its reasons for withdrawing from the Ugandan market, nor on the follow-up to the deal concluded in Equatorial Guinea. The latter was in fact blocked by the effective payment of some 30 billion CFA francs expected from the Equatorial Guinean state.

In fact, it is observed that while it is disengaging from certain markets, Afriland First Group is exploring new horizons on the continent. It is with this in mind that a delegation led by Celestin Nguela Simo, the new CEO of the Cameroonian subsidiary of Afriland First Group, was received on May 11, 2022 in N’Djamena, by the Chadian Minister of Finance and Budget, Tahir Hamid Nguilin.

“Chad is a country with enormous economic potential. It is a market with promising prospects for development, which benefits from a unique geostrategic positioning. With a young and dynamic population, the country represents in our eyes a good risk to take,” said the head of the delegation at the end of the meeting.