Finance minister, CBN governor explain absence at Summit

Nigeria’s Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun and Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, have explained that they did not confirm that they would attend Investors’ Summit in Washington.They were not scheduled to attend the Nigeria-US Investment Summit because the summit coincided with other engagements at the IMF conference.

Reacting to the accusation made by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, who was a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on their absence at

the Summit organised by the Embassy of Nigeria in the United State, the minister and the CBN Governor said that they never confirmed their attendance at the Summit and that the meeting was not included in their schedule.

The Emir had described the absence of government officials at the Summit as carefree attitude to investment opportunities.

He also expressed disgust over the absence of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other Ministers at the Washington Investment Meeting.

“I attend the IMFC, which is the highest decision-making body of the IMF. My primary role here as well as having the Nigerian hat on is to represent 23 African countries. So one of the things I have to do is to issue a statement on behalf of those 23, which include most of the Anglophone countries: South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania,” Adeosun said on Sunday.

“So, my primary role here, as well as having a Nigerian hat on is to represent the 23 African countries. There has been some controversy about the scheduling I wasn’t due at any event.

“I was here as a governor of the IMF and member of IMFC to represent those 23 African countries and that schedule is what I must adhere to,” Adeosun explained.

Emefiele said a plenary session of the IMF Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was holding at the same time of the event.

He said the meetings in the IMF as well as the meeting at the World Bank take pre-eminence over the investment Summit.

Emefiele apologised to the investors and noted that himself and the Minister of Fianace are not irresponsible people.

According to him, the US Nigeria Summit was meant to hold between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. whereas the World Bank development committee plenary session which is an assembly of ministers and governors of central banks was to hold between 2:15 p.m. and 5p.m.

“There was no way how the minister of finance and myself could have been at those meetings,” Emefiele added.