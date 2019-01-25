Finance minister reaches out to S/Africans for 2019 budget input

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who delivers his 2019 national budget in February in Cape Town, has called on South Africans to send him ideas on how the country could boost its economic growth.The country’s economy is expected to grow by only 0.7% in 2018, according to the latest estimates of the South African Reserve Bank – well below the 5% annual growth called for in South Africa’s National Development Plan.

National Treasury said on Thursday that Mboweni would like to hear from South Africans about how the country could achieve a faster and more equitable growth, and what government could do differently to grow the struggling economy.

In this regard, National Treasury has requested South Africans to send tweets with the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #RSABudget2019 or use the Budget Tips form on the ministry’s website to forward their ideas.