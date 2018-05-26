Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.010 billion shares valued at N8.670 billion and traded in 12,049 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Services Industry followed with 107.246 million shares worth N229.715 million and traded in 712 deals, while the third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 71.946 million shares worth N5.506 billion in 3,818 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.372 billion shares worth N16.022 billion were traded in 21,099 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 1.457 billion shares valued at N23.666 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,674 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely –Zenith Bank International Plc, African Alliance Insurance Company Plc and Ikeja Hotel Plc accounted for 276.876 million shares worth N2.939 billion in 2,112 deals, contributing 20.18% and 18.35% to the total equity turnover volume

In the Bonds section, a total of 10,754 units of Federal Government valued at N11.412 million were traded this week in 5 deals, compared with a total of 7,508 units valued at N7.506 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.84% to close the week at 39,323.62 and N14.244 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower. ($1=N305)