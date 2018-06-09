Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.423 billion shares valued at N19.717 billion and traded in 13,950 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 153.105 million shares worth N6.805 billion and traded in 4,512 deals.

The third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 60.473 million shares worth N186.600 billion in 905 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.749 billion shares worth N31.183 billion in 24,604 deals were traded this week in contrast to a total of 2.699 billion shares valued at N84.775 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,715 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank International Plc accounted for 588.605 million shares worth N16.568 billion in 4,120 deals.

According to the report, a total of 202,916 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.168 million were executed in 19 deals, compared with a total of 22,080 units valued at N393,726.30 that was transacted last week in 10 deals.

A total of 10,561 units of Federal Government bonds valued at N10.381 million were traded this week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 6,433 units valued at N6.599 million transacted last week in 12 deals

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 5.03% and 5.04% to close the week at 38,669.23 and N14.008 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas Indices that depreciated by 0.61% and 1.34% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1-N305)