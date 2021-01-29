Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.497 billion shares valued at N12.695 billion traded in 14,324 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 363.263 million shares worth N821.428 million in 1,722 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 220.759 million shares worth N3.953 billion in 5,952 deals.

The reports added that a total turnover of 2.570 billion shares worth N27.884 billion in 31,466 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 4.288 billion shares valued at N25.989 billion that exchanged hands last week in 32,849 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 633.261 million shares worth N5.634 billion in 3,947 deals, contributing 24.64% and 20.20% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 262,345 units valued at N2.279 billion were traded this week in 61 deals compared with a total of 778,755 units valued at N4.575 billion transacted last week in 46 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 20,510 units valued at N22.187 million were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 2,515 units valued at N2.606 million transacted last week in 16 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 3.442% to close the week at 42,412.66 and N22.187 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Oil/Gas which depreciated by 7.25% while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N380)