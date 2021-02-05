Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.924 billion shares valued at N20.344 billion traded in 15,160 deals.The Conglomerates Industry followed with 264.795 million shares worth N523.521 million in 1,528 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 197.407 million shares worth N3.366 billion in 6,240 deals.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that a total turnover of 2.767 billion shares worth N29.685 billion in 31,380 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 2.570 billion shares valued at N27.884 billion that exchanged hands last week in 31,466 deals.

It added that trading in the top three equities namely Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, First Bank Holding Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria accounted for 859.867 million shares worth N4.250 billion in 2,459 deals, contributing 31.08% and 14.32% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 238,451 units valued at N1.799 billion were traded this week in 38 deals compared with a total of 262,345 units valued at N2.279 billion transacted last week in 61 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 8,002 units valued at N9.171 million were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 20,510 units valued at N22.187 million transacted last week in 17 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.66% to close the week at 41,709.09 and N21.819 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Growth Index which appreciated by 3.26%, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)