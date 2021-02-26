Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.450 billion shares valued at N15.070 billion traded in 14,236 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE said that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 154.906 million shares worth N179.673 million in 798 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 111.782 million shares worth N2.270 billion in 3,865 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.930 billion shares worth N20.656 billion in 24,687 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 1.541 billion shares valued at N18.235 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,752 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Wema Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and First Bank Holding Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 782.167 million shares worth N8.914 billion in 4,624 deals, contributing 40.52% and 43.15% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 159,764 units valued at N1.251 billion were traded this week in 20 deals compared with a total of 1.054 million units valued at N7.902 billion transacted last week in 49 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 21,438 units valued at N23.282 million were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 8,613 units valued at N12.566 million transacted last week in 2 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.96% to close the week at 39,799.89 and N20.823 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which rose by 0.69%, 1.34%, 0.66% and 0.97% while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N380)