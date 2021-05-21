Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange with 674.741 million shares valued at N5.589 billion traded in 9,405 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 94.524 million shares worth N630.366 million in 828 deals, while the third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 87.137 million shares worth N630.903 million in 539 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.048 billion shares worth N11.543 billion in 17,233 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 840.334 million shares valued at N9.561 billion that exchanged hands last week in 13,239 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 248.273 million shares worth N3.288 billion in 2,988 deals.

It explained that a total of 5,646 units valued at N623,224 were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 14,477 units valued at N258,795.90 transacted last week in 4 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 80,998 units valued at N81.944 million were traded this week in 22 deals compared with a total of 151,345 units valued at N157.944 million transacted last week in 75 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.93% to close the week at 38,324.07 and N19.975 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Oil and Gas, NSE Growth and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices which appreciated by 7.39%, 0.62% and 3.02%, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)