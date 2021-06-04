Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange with 767.001 million shares valued at N4.356 billion traded in 9,447 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the Oil and Gas Industry followed with 83.528 million shares worth N1.454 billion in 1,118 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 72.813 million shares worth N356.723 million in 781 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.082 billion shares worth N9.548 billion were traded in 17,933 deals this week by investors in contrast to a total of 1.037 billion shares valued at N9.471 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,577 deals.

It explained that trading in the top three equities namely Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc accounted for 235.953 million shares worth N1.820 billion in 1,654 deals, contributing 21.8% and 19.07% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 706 units valued at N5.127 million were traded this week in 6 deals compared with a total of 1,415 units valued at N1.478 million transacted last week in 11 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 91,560 units valued at N96.346 million were traded this week in 30 deals compared with a total of 46,252 units valued at N48.472 million transacted last week in 44 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.23% to close the week at 38,726.10 and N20.185 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Sovereign Bond which depreciated by 0.37%, 0.79% and 0.74% respectively, while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)