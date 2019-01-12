Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.072 billion shares valued at N8.795 billion and traded in 12,287 deals.The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos showed that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 83.595 million shares worth N155.485 million and executed in 750 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 50.537 million shares worth N3.432 billion and traded in 2,576 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.265 billion shares worth N14.074 billion were traded in 19,278 deals by investors in contrast to a total of 1.647 billion shares valued at N8.413 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,773 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Diamond Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Custodian Investment Plc accounted for 465.000 million shares worth N 2.044 billion in 2,448 deals.

According to the report, a total of 15,288 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N236,445.40 were also executed in 4 deals during the week compared with a total of 395 units valued at N816,344.70 that was transacted last week in 13 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 17,996 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N18.426 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 7,209 units valued at N6.958 million transacted last week in 8 deals

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.64% to close the week at 29,830.70 and N11.124 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Industrial Goods Index that rose by 1.00% while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)