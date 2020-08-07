Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian Bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion and traded in 10,386 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 153.384 million shares worth N580.216 million in 894 deals.

The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.404 million shares worth N861.263 million in 1,671 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.065 billion shares worth N10.798 billion were traded in 20,482 deals this week by investors in contrast to a total of 421.984 million shares valued at N5.337 billion that exchanged hands last week in 11,801 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, UACN Plc and Access Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 320.196 million shares worth N1.802 billion in 2,639 deals, contributing 30.06% and 16.69% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 118,062 units valued at N1.061 billion were traded this week in 26 deals, compared with a total of 34,880 units valued at N44.775 million transacted last week in 22 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 56,530 units valued at N58.664 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 11,909 units valued at N15.732 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 1.41% to close the week at 25,041.89 and N13.063 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Insurance Index which depreciated by 0.28% while the NSE ASeM Closed flat. ($1=N360)