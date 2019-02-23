Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.038 billion shares valued at N10.170 billion traded in 12,232 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 193.204 million shares worth N306.521 million in 1,330 deals.

The third place was occupied by the Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 72.042 million shares worth N4.381 billion in 2,990 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.481 billion shares worth N17.647 billion in 20,449 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 2.834 billion shares valued at N28.138 billion that exchanged hands last week in 28,739 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc accounted for 421.500 million shares worth N1.274 billion in 2,979 deals.

According to the report, a total of 23,701 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N3.020 million were executed in 4 deals during the week compared with a total of 1.271 million units valued at N9.782 million that was transacted last week in 7 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 5,845 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N6.158 million were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 1,460 units valued at N1.472 million transacted last week in 9 deals

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.61% to close the week at 32,515.52 and N12.126 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE ASem, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance NSE-AFR Bank Value and NSE Oil/Gas indices which rose by 0.96%, 0.68%, 0.02% 0.95% and 0.13% respectively. ($1=N305)