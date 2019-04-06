Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 3.060 billion shares valued at N14.469 billion and traded in 11,738 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the ICT Industry followed with 253.633 million shares worth N53.707 million in 277 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 65.499 million shares worth N4.356 billion in 2,732 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 3.544 billion shares worth N20.264 billion were traded in 19,130 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 2.629 billion shares valued at N12.794 billion that exchanged hands last week in 15,558 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Wema Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Chams Plc accounted for 2.104 billion shares worth N2.026 billion in 965 deals.

There was no Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) traded during the week compared with a total of 85,775 units valued at N1.187 million that was transacted last week in 22 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 18,042 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N19.685 million were traded this week in 24 deals compared with a total of 3,453 units valued at N3.565 million transacted last week in 24 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 4.59% and 4.69% to close the week at 29,616.38 and N11.124 trillion respectively. All other indices finished lower. ($1=N305)