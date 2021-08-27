Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange with 567.225 million shares valued at N3.658 billion traded in 7,970 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the ICT Industry followed with 126.638 million shares worth N1.164 billion in 1,073 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 90.497 million shares worth N1.454 billion in 3,344 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.026 billion shares worth N8.183 billion were traded in 18,102 deals this week by investors in contrast to a total of 866.544 million shares valued at N12.257 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,291 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc accounted for 247.735 million shares worth N114.399 million in 809 deals.

A total of 39,465 units valued at N1.834 million were traded this week in 27 deals compared with a total of 1.001 million units valued at N16.762 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

In the bonds section, a total of 26,861 units valued at N27.503 million were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 30,877 units valued at N31.842 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.01% to close the week at 39,485.65 and N20.573 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX Meri Value and NGX Oil & Gas indices which appreciated by 0.07%, 0.30%, 1.06%, 0.02%, 0.15%, and 0.08% respectively, while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)