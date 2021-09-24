Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange with 978.172 million shares valued at N8.300 billion traded in 8,716 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 62.006 million shares worth N1.187 billion in 2,546 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 49.055 million shares worth N126.288 million in 589 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.290 billion shares worth N13.921 billion in 16,745 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 856.289 million shares valued at N10.752 billion that exchanged hands last week in 15,663 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, United Bank For Africa Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 626.958 million shares worth N5.766 billion in 2,526 deals, contributing 48.58% and 41.42% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 9,728 units valued at 437,821.70 were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 106,810 units valued at N1.852 million transacted last week in 21 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 60,929 units valued at N62.810 million were traded this week in 27 deals compared with a total of 51,261 units valued at N52.911 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.05% to close the week at 38,962.28 and N20.300 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX 30, NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX-AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Value and NGX Consumer Goods indices which depreciated by 0.04%, 0.36%, 0.43%, 0.05%, 0.72%. 0.50%, 0.75% and 0.04% respectively, while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)