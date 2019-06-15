Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this four-day trading week with 674.654 million shares valued at N9.295 billion and traded in 6,651 deals.The Nigerian Government declared Wednesday, 12th June, 2019 as Public Holiday to mark the Democracy Day celebrations.

The weekly report of the transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the ICT Industry followed with 69.205 million shares worth N3.352 billion traded in 769 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 51.550 million shares worth N2.342 million in 1,915 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 868.739 million shares worth N15.792 billion in 12,201 deals were traded this week by investors as against a total of 768.983 million shares valued at N12.546 billion that exchanged hands last week in 11,291 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank Plc, and Wapic Insurance Plc accounted for 359.451 million shares worth N7.774 billion in 2,252 deals.

According to the report, a total of 2,163 units valued at N354,065.06 were traded this week in 6 deals. There was no trade recorded last week.

In the Bonds section, a total of 235 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N229,216.74 were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 23,941units valued at N24,584 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.27% to close the week at 30,046.70 and N13.233 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices depreciated with the exception of the NSE Banking Index, NSE Insurance Index, NSE-AFR Bank Value Index and NSE Oil/Gas Index which appreciated by 0.01%, 0.86%, 0.23% and 0.28% respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)