Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.336 billion shares valued at N17.894 billion traded in 8,783 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods industry followed with 115.835 million shares worth N5.282 billion in 2,969 deals, while the third place was Industrial Goods industry with a turnover of 90.705 million shares worth N1.707 billion in 1,991 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.771 billion shares worth N28.036 billion in 18,660 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 7.476 billion shares valued at N91.107 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,192 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc accounted for 840.903 million shares worth N15.266 billion in 2,938 deals.

According to the report, a total of 505,460 units valued at N39.278 million were traded this week in 27 deals compared with a total of 662 units valued at N990,530.00 that was transacted last week in 4 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 47,212 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N49.976 million were traded this week in 34 deals compared with a total of 21,682 units valued at N22.552 million transacted last week in 29 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.39% to close the week at 29,966.87 and N13.206 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Premium, NSE Insurance, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value and NSE Industrial Goods, which depreciated by 0.58%, 1.51%, 0.54%, 0.75%, 2.71% and 0.04% respectively. NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)