Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 660.844 million shares valued at N5.735 billion traded in 11,296 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Healthcare Industry followed with 95.150 million shares worth N61.699 million in 174 deals, while the third place was Industrial Goods Industry with a turnover of 89.419 million shares worth N1.416 billion in 1,723 deals.

According to the report, a total turnover of 1.025 billion shares worth N9.911 billion in 19,375 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 1.771 billion shares valued at N28.036 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,660 deals.

It added that top Three Equities namely, United Bank For Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 297.889 million shares worth N3.095 billion in 3,998 deals.

The report also said that a total of 12,375 units valued at N6.223 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 505,460 units valued at N39.278 million that was transacted last week in 27 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 1.007 million units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N1.024 billion were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 47,212 units valued at N49.976 million transacted last week in 34 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.32% and 2.30% respectively to close the week at 29,270.95 and N12.902 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Industrial Goods which appreciated by 3.28%. ($1=N305)