Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 829.468 million shares valued at N8.493 billion traded in 8,596 deals.According to the weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE, the ICT Industry followed with 90.049 million shares worth N851.989 million in 658 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 56.788 million shares worth N84.522 million in 731 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.086 billion shares worth N13.390 billion in 15,774 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 988.491 million shares valued at N13.839 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,414 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank plc and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc accounted for 420.921 million shares worth N5.516 billion in 3,430 deals.

There was no ETP traded during the week. However a total of 1,115 units valued at N165,837 were executed in 3 deals last week.

In the Bonds section, a total of 5,666 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N5.847 billion were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 756 units valued at N730,454.35 transacted last week in 7 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 2.27% to close the week at 27,919.50 and N13.607 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower. ($1=N305)