Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 495.646 million shares valued at N5.150 billion traded in 7,832 deals.According to the weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the NSE, the Conglomerates Industry followed with 68.261 million shares worth N136.849 million in 896 deals.

The third place was occupied by the ICT Industry with a turnover of 53.931 million shares worth N4.726 billion in 849 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 759.266 million shares worth N 14.038 billion were traded in 16,209 deals this week by investors.

It explained that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.069 billion shares valued at N11.393 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,346 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. and United Bank For Africa Plc accounted for 237.878 million shares worth N4.218 billion in 3,555 deals.

The report also said that a total of 87,142 units valued at N1.180 million were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 753 units valued at N102,213.02 transacted last week in 8 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 433,774 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N445.318 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 22,242 units valued at N22.559 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.038% and 1.032% to close the week at 27,630.46 and N13.464 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE ASeM and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 0.17% and 0.98% respectively. ($1=N305)