Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 752.440 million shares valued at N9.900 billion traded in 8,519 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 93.204 million shares worth N239.250 million in 883 deals, while the third place was Construction/Real

Estate Industry with a turnover of 65.808 million shares worth N66.730 million in 100 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.101 billion shares worth N17.082 billion in 15,431 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 713.141 million shares valued at N13.295 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,237 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 530.372 million shares worth N9.096 billion in 3,604 deals.

According to the report, a total of 3,692 units valued at N1.974 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 4,865 units valued at N76,851.65 transacted last week in 15 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 47,690 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N51.008 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 4,336 units valued at N4.443 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 1.38% to close the week at 27,146.57 and N13.207 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 0.20%, 0.84%, 0.83%, 1.56%, 1.41%, 1.64%, and 0.59% while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)