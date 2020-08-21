Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 624.278 million shares valued at N6.181 billion and traded in 8,313 deals.The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE in Lagos on Friday showed that the Consumer Goods industry followed with 96.320 million shares worth N2.199 billion in 3,148 deals, while the third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 89.376 million shares worth N145.612 million in 757 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 950.414 million shares worth N10.123 billion in 16,647 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 1.327 billion shares valued at N13.934 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,392 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. accounted for 298.901 million shares worth N4.761 billion in 3,056 deals, contributing 31.45% and 47.03% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 50,479 units valued at N405.465 million were traded this week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 25,904 units valued at N169.443 million transacted last week in 17 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 26,860 units valued at N33.043 million were traded this week in 32 deals compared with a total of 2,542 units valued at N3.412 million transacted last week in 7 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.09% to close the week at 25,221.87 and N13.158 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.92%, 0.12% and 0.41% while the NSE ASeM Closed flat. ($1=S360)