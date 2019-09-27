Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 751.568 million shares valued at N6.414 billion traded in 8,086 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods industry followed with 141.469 million shares worth N8.531 billion in 2,427 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 101.787 million shares worth N203.242 million in 956 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.097 billion shares worth N16.693 billion were traded in 14,717 deals in contrast to a total of 1.272 billion shares valued at N18.750 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,482 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Access Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Custodian Investment Plc accounted for 494.681 million shares worth N8.954 billion in 2,137 deals.

According to the report, a total of 16,253 units valued at N1.103 million were traded this week in 13 deals compared with a total of 96 units valued at N215,654.78 transacted last week in 6 deals.

In the Bomds section, a total of 36,581 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N37.504 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 17,761 units valued at N20.361 million transacted last week in 5 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.09% to close the week at 27,675.04 and N13.472 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE All-Share, NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.09%, 0.01%, 0.99%, 1.64%, 1.94%, 1.25%, 1.15% and 1.83% respectively while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)