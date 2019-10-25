Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.784 billion shares valued at N12.588 billion traded in 8,469 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 98.429 million shares worth N120.779 million in 444 deals.

The third place was Construction/Real Estate industry with a turnover of 57.873 million shares worth N66.019 million in 90 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 2.051 billion shares worth N16.126 billion in 13,508 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 896.610 million shares valued at N16.561 billion that exchanged hands last week in 12,638 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. accounted for 1.388 billion shares worth N9.067 billion in 2,221 deals.

It noted that a total of 1,405 units valued at N244,462.05 were traded this week in 9 deals compared with a total of 960 units valued at N146,642.75 transacted last week in 11 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 9,018 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N9.713 million were traded this week in 13 deals compared with a total of 1,397 units valued at N1.518 million transacted last week in 9 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.38% to close the week at 26,348.73 and N12.826 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE MERI Growth Index which appreciated by 0.19%. ($1=N305)