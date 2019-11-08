Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.833 billion shares valued at N12.367 billion traded in 11,116 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Industrial Goods industry followed with 102.535 million shares worth N2.236 billion in 1,148 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods industry with a turnover of 46.061 million shares worth N1.676 billion in 1,965 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 2.063 billion shares worth N18.431 billion in 16,778 deals were traded in contrast to a total of 1.511 billion shares valued at N16.193 billion that exchanged hands last week in 15,544 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Jaiz Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 1.118 billion shares worth N8.018 billion in 4,492 deals, contributing 54.18% and 43.50% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 5,624 units valued at N177,580.70 were traded this week in 5 deals compared with a total of 1,830 units valued at N65,956.10 transacted last week in 7 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 34,163 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N39.269 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 7,465 units valued at N8.165 million transacted last week in 44 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.08% to close the week at 26,314.49 and N12.810 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE premium, NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Lotus II Indices which declined by 0.34%, 0.18%, 5.91%, 0.25% and 2.63% respectively. ($1=N305)