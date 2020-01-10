Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 2.035 billion shares valued at N18.592 billion traded in 18,876 deals.The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 225.720 million shares worth N504.123 million in 1,217 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 123.382 million shares worth N3.116 billion in 3,403 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 2.683 billion shares worth N32.646 billion were traded in 30,956 deals this week by investors in contrast to a total of 2.309 billion shares valued at N21.675 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,906 deals.

It explained that trading in the Top Three Equities namely, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Wapic Insurance Plc. accounted for 934.661 million shares worth N10.925 billion in 7,194 deals, contributing 34.84% and 33.46% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 15,390 units valued at N13.095 million were traded this week in 32 deals, compared with a total of 4,033 units valued at N4.233 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 64,840 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N71.362 million were traded this week in 30 deals, compared with a total of 204,300 units valued at N237.207 million transacted last week in 4 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 9.07% and 16.55% to close the week at 29,415.39 and N15.175 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Oil/Gas index, which depreciated by 0.04% and NSE ASeM Index which closed flat. ($1=N305)