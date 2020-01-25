Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 837.345 million shares valued at N10.511 billion traded in 12,041 deals.According to the weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos, the Industrial Goods followed with 154.540 million shares worth N2.998 billion in 2,862 deals.

The third place was occupied by the ICT industry, with a turnover of 52.709 million shares worth N1.262 billion in 709 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.237 billion shares worth N22.762 billion in 21,156 deals were traded this week in contrast to a total of 2.087 billion shares valued at N26.470 billion that exchanged hands last week in 24,262 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. accounted for 421.765 million shares worth N8.769 billion in 5,886 deals.

According to the report, a total of 141 units valued at N520,511.70 were traded this week in 6 deals, compared with a total of 8,871 units valued at N36.909 million transacted last week in 20 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 59,632 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N71.501 million were traded this week in 24 deals, compared with a total of 53,219 units valued at N58.147 million transacted last week in 16 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.03% to close the week at 29,628.84 and N15.262 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus ll and NSE Industrial Goods index which appreciated by 0.61%, 0.65%, 3.05%, 2.54%, 0.02%,and 5.10% respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)