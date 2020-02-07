Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.199 billion shares valued at N13.728 billion traded in 15,183 deals.The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos agowed that the Consumer Goods followed with 68.225 million shares worth N2.444 billion in 2,312 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 60.095 million shares worth N242.213 million in 922 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.478 billion shares worth N20.295 billion in 23,263 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 1.561 billion shares valued at N26.073 billion that exchanged hands last week in 21,444 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. accounted for 621.150 million shares worth N11.275 billion in 6,718 deals.

According to the report, a total of 3,840 units valued at N12.029 million were traded this week in 8 deals, compared with a total of 29,514 units valued at N7.781 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 55,246 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N63.094 million were traded this week in 15 deals, compared with a total of 24,014 units valued at N26.120 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.69% and 1.61% to close the week at 28,067.09 and N14.618 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance index which appreciated by 0.23% while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)