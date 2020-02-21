Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.226 billion shares valued at N12.974 billion traded in 11,741 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods followed with 83.882 million shares worth N3.090 billion in 1,937 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 49.719 million shares worth N104.199 million in 517 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.499 billion shares worth N17.907 billion in 18,515 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 912.175 million shares valued at N12.126 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,083 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. accounted for 636.624 million shares worth N10.123 billion in 4,539 deals.

According to the report, a total of 1,040 units valued at N3.606 million were traded this week in 12 deals, compared with a total of 1,540 units valued at N137,421.20 transacted last week in 5 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 40,469 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N47.681 million were traded this week in 25 deals, compared with a total of 23,923 units valued at N28.986 million transacted last week in 22 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.32% and 1.30% to close the week at 27,388.62 and N14.268 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Industrial Goods index which appreciated by 1.02% while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)