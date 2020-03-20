Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 2.508 billion shares valued at N25.292 billion traded in 23,243 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates followed with 60.873 million shares worth N105.948 million in 767 deals, while the third place was occupied by the Services industry, with a turnover of 51.296 million shares worth N117.545 million in 350 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 2.804 billion shares worth N32.559 billion in 31,715 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 3.964 billion shares valued at N43.703 billion that exchanged hands last week in 26,054 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.635 billion shares worth N21.282 billion in 15,631 deals.

According to the report, a total of 15,121 units valued at N87.766 million were traded this week in 7 deals, compared with a total of 75,285 units valued at N472.951 million transacted last week in 6 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 16,204 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N19.101 million were traded this week in 8 deals, compared with a total of 62,290 units valued at N71.461 million transacted last week in 18 deals

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 2.35% to close the week at 22,198.43 and N11.568 trillion respectively. All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas which appreciated by 0.29%, 2.80% and 0.22% while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)