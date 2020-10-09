Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 2.325 billion shares valued at N25.816 billion traded in 21,306.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Oil and Gas industry followed with 200.567 million shares worth N1.012 billion in 1,977 deals, while the third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 149.200 million shares worth N3.631 billion in 2,991 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 3.140 billion shares worth N35.372 billion in 35,099 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 1.532 billion shares valued at N16.901 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,882 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. accounted for 1.236 billion shares worth N15.724 billion in 9,774 deal.

According to the report, a total of 1.051 million units valued at N4.847 billion were traded this week in 33 deals compared with a total of 192,781 units valued at N1.597 billion transacted last week in 24 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 79,691 units valued at N108.241 million were traded this week in 23 deals compared with a total of 103,480 units valued at N123.507 million transacted last week in 24 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 5.30% to close the week at 28,415.31 and N14.852 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM Index which closed flat. ($1=N380)