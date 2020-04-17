Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this four-day trading week with 1.238 billion shares valued at N8.424 billion traded in 12,835 deals.The Nigerian Government declared Monday 13th April, 2020 (Easter Monday) as Public Holiday in commemoration of the Easter celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the Healthcare industry followed with 72.953 million shares worth N386.138 million in 465 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 48.567 million shares worth N1.904 billion in 2,611 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.495 billion shares worth N12.894 billion were traded in 20,982 deals this week by investors in contrast to a total of 2.440 billion shares valued at N19.932 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,918 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 755.096 million shares worth N4.584 billion in 5,758 deals.

According to the report, a total of 52,216 units valued at N103.109 million were traded this week in 15 deals, compared with a total of 3.027 million valued at N13.034 million transacted last week in 23 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 2,495 units valued at N3.013 million were traded this week in 12 deals. There was no trade recorded last week.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 7.19% to close the week at 22,921.59 and N11.946 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM which closed flat. ($1=N380)