Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.385 billion shares valued at N11.813 billion traded in 17,117 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the Services industry followed with 53.551 million shares worth N128.065 million in 1,003 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 53.444 million shares worth N2.780 billion in 3,607 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.662 billion shares worth N18.205 billion in 28,791 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the NSE, in contrast to a total of 1.012 billion shares valued at N9.892 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,023 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 774.294 million shares worth N9.796 billion in 7,516 deals.

According to the report, a total of 17,476 units valued at N1.502 million were traded this week in 10 deals, compared with a total of 200,104 valued at N2.264 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 2,438 units valued at N2.594 million were traded this week in 6 deals compared with a total of 4,195 valued at N4.890 million transacted last week in 4 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 4.45% to close the week at 24,045.40 and N12.531 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM, which depreciated by 0.18%, ($1=N380)