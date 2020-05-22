Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.273 billion shares valued at N11.362 billion traded in 13,808 deals.The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos showed that the Industrial Goods industry followed with 102.377 million shares worth N3.194 billion in 2,956 deals.

The third place was the Healthcare industry, with a turnover of 99.620 million shares worth N493.348 million in 1,194 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.718 billion shares worth N18.849 billion in 26,367 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 926.418 million shares valued at N9.768 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,910 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank and FBN Holdings Plc. accounted for 673.104 million shares worth N6.803 billion in 5,927 deals.

A total of 7,251 units valued at N42.007 million were traded this week in 15 deals, compared with a total of 146,484 valued at N7.397 million transacted last week in 13 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 12,809 units valued at N13.170 million were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 7,878 valued at N9.070 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 5.59% to close the week at 25,204.75 and N13.136 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM which closed flat. ($1=N380)