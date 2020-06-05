Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 861.775 million shares valued at N8.545 billion traded in 11,647 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods industry followed with 184.644 million shares worth N5.880 billion in 3,953 deals.

The third place was the Services industry, with a turnover of 119.238 million shares worth N270.084 million in 1,043 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.469 billion shares worth N23.553 billion in 22,911 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 1.255 billion shares valued at N13.501 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,554 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 456.576 million shares worth N6.940 billion in 5,921 deals, contributing 31.08% and 29.47% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 288,112 units valued at N3.994 million were traded this week in 9 deals, compared with a total of 150,008 valued at N359.831 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 2,785 units valued at N3.116 million were traded this week in 6 deals compared with a total of 5,225 valued at N5.875 million transacted last week in 3 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 1.00% and 0.90% to close the week at 25,016.30 and N13.050 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE Consumer Goods Indices, which appreciated by 1.20% and 0.26% respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N360)