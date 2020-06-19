Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 736.274 million shares valued at N5.472 billion and traded in 9,776 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 69.496 million shares worth N334.478 million in 471 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 66.380 million shares worth N1.351 billion in 3,130 deals.

The reported added that a total turnover of 1.050 billion shares worth N10.125 billion in 19,576 deals were traded this week in contrast to a total of 1.103 billion shares valued at N9.876 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,616 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and FCMB Group Plc. accounted for 316.321 million shares worth N3.350 billion in 2,983 deals, contributing 30.13% and 33.08% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 121,769 units valued at N675.284 million were traded this week in 22 deals, compared with a total of 767,768 units valued at N5.607 billion transacted last week in 17 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 11,920 units valued at N12.265 million were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 1,002 units valued at N971,140.42 transacted last week in 9 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.99% to close the week at 24,826.75 and N12.951 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE MERI Growth, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 1.00%. ($1=N360)