Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 1.196 billion shares valued at N14.950 billion traded in 11,318 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 97.167 million shares worth N269.045 million in 516 deals, while he third place was the Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 77.588 million shares worth N1.928 billion in 3,461 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.505 billion shares worth N19.668 billion in 20,552 deals were traded in contrast to a total of 1.955 billion shares valued at N22.978 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,844 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc accounted for 633.527 million shares worth N10.006 billion in 3,887 deals.

According to the report, a total of 284,105 units valued at N2.090 billion were traded this week in 44 deals compared with a total of 701,543 units valued at N6.051 billion transacted last week in 44 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 19,811 units valued at N25.898 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 19,475 units valued at N23.752 million transacted last week in 5 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.13% to close the week at 28,697.06 and N14.999 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Consumer Goods which appreciated by 0.79%, 0.14%, 0.68% and 2.86% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)