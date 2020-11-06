Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.575 billion shares valued at N13.725 billion traded in 14,521 deals.According to the weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE, the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 178.574 million shares worth N3.609 billion in 4,669 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerate Industry, with a turnover of 102.697 million shares worth N155.195 million in 599 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 2.067 billion shares worth N22.636 billion in 25,187 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.909 billion shares valued at N23.610 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,578 deals.

Ir explained that trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, FBN Holding Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 686.338 million shares worth N7.599 billion in 4,557 deals, contributing 33.21% and 33.57% to the total equity turnover volume and value

A total of 238,441 units valued at N2.054 billion were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 262,849 units valued at N2.160 billion transacted last week in 52 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 6,011 units valued at N7.543 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 7,730 units valued at N9.211 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.56 and 1.59% respectively to close the week at 31,016.17 and N16.207 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE-Main Board, NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas which depreciated by 0.62%, 1.32% and 0.77% respectively while the NSE ASeM Index that closed flat. ($1=N380)