Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.274 billion shares valued at N14.710 billion traded in 18,392 deals.The weekly report released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 217.170 million shares worth N231.809 million in 1,226 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 113.760 million shares worth N2.598 billion in 4,568 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.816 billion shares worth N25.791 billion in 31,665 deals were traded in contrast to a total of 11.400 billion shares valued at N35.892 billion that exchanged hands last week in 39,265deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Access Bank Plc accounted for 649.529 million shares worth N8.104 billion in 6,395 deals, contributing 35.76% and 31.42% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 471,624 units valued at N4.224 billion were traded this week in 88 deals compared with a total of 21,455 units valued at N174.674 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 9,697 units valued at N12.173 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 11,014 units valued at N15.257 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.19% to close the week at 34,885.51 and N18.228 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE CG, NSE Banking, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Consumer Goods which depreciated by 0.05%, 1.31%, 1.53%, 0.38%, 0.44% and 0.5% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)