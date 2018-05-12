Financial Services Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.360 billion shares valued at N20.378 billion and traded in 11,936 deals this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 52.727 million shares worth N2.125 billion and traded in 3,301 deals, while the third place was occupied by Oil and Gas Industry with a turnover of 50.092 million shares worth N783.716 million and traded in 2,153 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.586 billion shares worth N25.992 billion were traded in 21,115 this week by investors on the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.331 billion shares valued at N20.835 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,695 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely – FCMB Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc And Zenith Bank International Plc accounted for 745. 049 million shares worth N17.507 billion and traded in 2,757 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 7,647 units of Federal Government units valued at N8.047 million were traded this week in 30 deals, compared with a total of 80,152 units valued at N82.543 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.48% to close the week at 41,022.31 and N14.860 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Lotus II indices that appreciated by 0.35%, 0.45%, 0.83%, 0.13% and 0.34% respectively while the NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N305)