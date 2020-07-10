Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse that

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 629.368 million shares valued at N5.186 billion traded in 9,887 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the ICT industry followed with 59.506 million shares worth N5.161 billion and traded in 684 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.136 million shares worth N1.385 billion in 2,993 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 901.542 million shares worth N13.453 billion were traded in 18,676 deals by investors in contrast to a total of 961.833 million shares valued at N9.181 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,058 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 293.678 million shares worth N4.042 billion in 4,334 deals.

According to the report, a total of 301,094 units valued at N2.384 billion were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 358,114 units valued at N1.912 billion transacted last week in 25 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 11,487 units valued at N14.769 million were traded this week in 13 deals compared with a total of 4,590 units valued at N5.515 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.12% to close the week at 24,306.36 and N12.680 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE Pension, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE MERI Value Indices which appreciated by 2.37%, 0.89%, 5.85%, 1.13%, 5.86%, 4.66% and 4.36% respectively. ($1=N360)