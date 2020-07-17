Financial Services industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 784.322 million shares valued at N3.305 billion traded in 10,592 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Oil and Gas industry followed with 61.822 million shares worth N418.191 million in 984 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 42.999 million shares worth N1.102 billion in 2,848 deals.

The report said that a total turnover of 1.016 billion shares worth N7.436 billion in 18,092 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 901.542 million shares valued at N13.453 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,676 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Bank Plc, FCMB Holdings Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 416.989 million shares worth N791.078 million in 2,752 deals, contributing 41.06% and 10.64% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 106,450 units valued at N117.642 million were traded this week in 4 deals, compared with a total of 301,094 units valued at N2.384 billion transacted last week in 14 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 2,408 units valued at N2.614 million were traded this week in 9 deals compared with a total of 11,487 units valued at N14.769 million transacted last week in 13 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.08% to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 0.94% and 0.52% respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N380)