Financial Services industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.178 billion shares valued at N9.180 billion traded in 9,900 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consume Goods industry followed with 90.002 million shares worth N1.688 billion in 2,715 deals, while the third place was the ICT industry, with a turnover of 84.667 million shares worth N5.786 billion in 771 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.567 billion shares worth N20.559 billion in 18,396 deals were traded by investors on the NSE, in contrast to a total of 1.139 billion shares valued at N12.692 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,109 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Bank, FBN Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 612.805 million shares worth N4.311 billion in 3,739 deals, contributing 39.10% and 20.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 119,603 units valued at N1.228 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 143,690 units valued at N1.246 billion transacted last week in 19 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 467 units valued at N564.073.49 were traded this week in 5 deals compared with a total of 18,803 units valued at N19.581 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.92% to close the week at 26,319.34 and N13.755 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM Index which closed flat. ($1=N380)