Financial Services Industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 2.032 billion shares valued at N13.416 billion traded in 14,832 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 181.766 million shares worth N3.601 billion in 4,676 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 175.085 million shares worth N324.006 million in 1,168 deals.

According to the report, a total turnover of 2.683 billion shares worth N23.662 billion in 27,844 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 2.767 billion shares valued at N29.685 billion that exchanged hands last week in 31,380 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, First Bank Holding Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 1.208 billion shares worth N6.580 billion in 3,785 deals, contributing 45.02% and 27.81% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 1.394 million units valued at N5.163 billion were traded this week in 36 deals compared with a total of 238,451 units valued at N1.799 billion transacted last week in 38 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 46,721 units valued at N60.054 million were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 8,002 units valued at N9.171 million transacted last week in 7 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 3.04% to close the week at 40,439.85 and N21.156 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Growth Index which rose by 0.42% while the NSE ASeM and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat. ($1=N380).