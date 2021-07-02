Financial Services Industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Exchange with 721.728 million shares valued at N5.995 billion traded in 8,709 deals.The weekly report of transactions on the Exchange released on Friday in Lagos showed that the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 99.083 million shares worth N2.395 billion in 3,703 deals, while the third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 72.718 million shares worth N3.407 million in 643 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.021 billion shares worth N14.145 billion in 17,565 deals were traded this week by investors, in contrast to a total of 1.006 billion shares valued at N10.330 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,165 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 213.871 million shares worth N3.818 billion in 3,023 deals, contributing 20.95% and 26.99% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 13,050 units valued at N930,262.30 were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 101,876 units valued at N1.732 million transacted last week in 19 deals.

In the Bonds section a total of 61,298 units valued at N61.267 million were traded this week in 26 deals compared with a total of 216,675 units valued at N215.720 million transacted last week in 44 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.47% and 1.49% to close the week at 38,212.01 and N19.919 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Growth indices which depreciated by 1.05% and 0.17% respectively, while the NGX ASeM, NGX-AFR Bank Value Index, and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)