Financial Services Industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.204 billion shares valued at N10.500 billion traded in 12,671 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 93.206 million shares worth N138.014 million in 916 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 71.404 million shares worth N3.170 billion in 2,698 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.452 billion shares worth N14.788 billion in 19,318 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 1.807 billion shares valued at N17.232 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,332 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc accounted for 447.620 million shares worth N4.453 billion in 3,193 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 4,336 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N4.308 million were traded this week in 26 deals compared with a total of 3,498 units valued at N3.131 million transacted last week in 20 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.51% to close the week at 30,636.36 and N11.424 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Oil/Gas Index that rose by 0.05%. ($1=N305)